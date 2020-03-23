Medicine shops to remain open in Assam during lockdown

All medicine shops and establishments in Assam will remain open and there will be no disruption in the supply of medicines, the Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam (CDAA) said on Monday. The announcement was made after Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The CDAA supports social distancing but as medicines come under essential services, all shops/establishments will remain open to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply of medicines to the needy patients and avoid panic among people. CDAA president N L Agarwala and Secretary Jitu Barman in a statement requested all stockists, dealers and retailers to make all necessary medicines available to people at reasonable prices.

We strictly oppose overcharging or hoarding at this crucial moment in the interest of the nation and the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has also issued directions in the same line, the CDAA statement said. While addressing the media on the lockdown Sarma said essential services such as pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking, and petrol pumps would be exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

The state border will be sealed and no vehicles, barring those on essential duties, will be allowed, the minister added. PTI DG SBN SBN

