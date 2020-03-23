Left Menu
COVID-19: Police appeal to Delhiites to stay at home, practice social distancing

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:56 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:56 IST
To curtail the spread of fast-spreading COVID-19, the Delhi Police on Monday appealed to people through social media and public announcement systems to stay at home and venture out only in case of an emergency. The city will be under lockdown till March 31 midnight amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the national capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banning protests and other gatherings. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans assembly of four or more people in one place.

Any person contravening prohibitory order shall be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code. Announcement through loudspeakers are also being made requesting people to practice social distancing.

To create awareness about the deadly disease, police personnel have also been visiting residents in some of the areas, including RK Puram and Vasant Vihar, and urging them to take all precautions against coronavirus. The policemen have been asking shopkeepers to ensure that only one customer at a time makes the purchase, while others maintain social distance and wait in queue.

The shopkeepers have also been asked to keep washing their hands frequently and ensure their is no crowding of customers at their shops. The Delhi Police has initiated a string vigil to keep the public safe by ensuring the compliance to the directions of the government, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narendra Bundela said.

"During the field visit, scores of good citizens were observed supporting the government direction of social distancing as they stayed back home which increases the chances of curbing the spread of COVID-19," he said. "Good citizens can help to overcome this crisis and make the city COVID-19 virus free. United we stand and let's fight it together," he added.

The Delhi Police has sealed the border areas and is only allowing those exempted from the lockdown..

