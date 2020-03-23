Covid-19 crisis: Odisha CM creates fund, donates three months'

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday created a fund to deal with the crisis arising out of Covid-19 outbreak, urging people to contribute generously. Patnaik also said that he would donate three months' salary for the cause.

The CM requested people to put up an united fight against the pandemic. "Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response," Patnaik said, adding that the outbreak has posed an exceptional challenge for the entire world.

Odisha has reported two Covid-19 cases so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.