Coronavirus: Suspend EMI, card bills, Chavan tells Centre

Maharashtra PWD minister AshokChavan on Monday said the Central government should providetemporary relief by suspending scheduled payments of EMIs,credit card bills

Chavan tweeted, "Central Govt should provide temporaryrelief & halt recovery of all financial institutions through@RBI in the view of trade offs caused by #CoronaVirus. Paymentof loan installments, EMI, CC interest, Credit Card Bills etcshould be suspended immediately." PTI NDBNM BNM

