No entry into Tirumala shrine till March 31, says TTD

  • PTI
  • Tirupati
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:07 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:07 IST
Tirupati March 23 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs theLord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, near here, on Mondayfurther extended restrictions to entry of devotees into theshrine till March 31 in the wake of Covid-19 scare, a toptemple official said TTD additional executive officer AV Dharma Reddy saidinitially it had stopped the entry of devotees into theshrine temporarily for seven days since Friday last in thewake of the virus alarm. But, on Monday it decided to extendthe darshan ban further till this month-end, he added.

