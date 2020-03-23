Left Menu
Railway official dies of coronavirus in Kolkata

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-03-2020 21:40 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 21:40 IST
A man who died after being infected with the coronavirus in Kolkata on Monday, the first COVID-19 death reported by West Bengal, was a railway employee, officials said here. He worked in the accounts department at the general manager's office in the Eastern Railway, they added.

The senior section officer and his wife had gone to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh by train between February 26 and February 28 and he attended office from March 2 to March 6, the officials said. "He got himself admitted to AMRI Kolkata, a private hospital, on his own on March 16 and was declared a COVID-19 case on March 21. His wife and mother-in-law are quarantined since Sunday at a government hospital," an official said.

The deceased, whose son is based is the US, had not been in physical contact with the latter for a year, officials said. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal condoled his death.

"Received the sad news of a railway employee's death after being infected with coronavirus. My condolences to his family. To save yourself from this epidemic, I request everyone to be aware and take all precautions. It is very important for you and your loved ones," he said in a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

