Combating COVID-19: Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for buying equipment

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund to purchase the necessary equipment to combat coronavirus pandemic. "In furtherance of the united effort to save our city and its citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge Rs 50 lakh from my MPLADS fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID-19 treatment in the State government hospitals," Gambhir wrote in the letter.

"Kindly, direct the office-in-charge to let my office know about the requirement and please let me know if I could be of any other assistance," the letter added. Gambhir also posted the letter on Twitter and wrote: "War is not won without arms. There should be no shortage in coronavirus' treatment and equipment, so I want to give Rs 50 lakh from my MP fund to the hospitals. @ArvindKejriwal. Stay indoors, take care and cleanliness and Support the government. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona."

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 467 on Monday including nine deaths. A total of 34 patients have been cured and discharged so far. (ANI)

