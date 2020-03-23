PM shares message explaining meaning of coronavirus in Gujarati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a message which explains the meaning of coronavirus in Gujarati. He said on Twitter that the forward is very relevant today.

In Hindi it means ko: koi ro: road par, na: nahin nikale. (No one come on streets). Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus.

He has also batted for social distancing, asking people to stay home and venture out only when absolutely necessary to check the spread of coronavirus..

