Three new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; Total mounts to 36
Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of people detected for the coronavirus in the state to 36, the govvernment said. The three fresh cases are a 49-year-old man with travel history to London, a 39-year-old woman who returned from Germany and a 61-year-old woman who travelled to Saudi Arabia, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said.
The condition of all the three patients was stable in designated hospitals, it said. The Telangana governmenthas already announced a lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.
