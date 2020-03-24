Left Menu
Three new COVID-19 cases in Telangana; Total mounts to 36

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:58 IST
Three fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of people detected for the coronavirus in the state to 36, the govvernment said. The three fresh cases are a 49-year-old man with travel history to London, a 39-year-old woman who returned from Germany and a 61-year-old woman who travelled to Saudi Arabia, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said.

The condition of all the three patients was stable in designated hospitals, it said. The Telangana governmenthas already announced a lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

