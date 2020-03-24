COVID-19: Masks worth crores seized in Mumbai; four held

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday informed that as many as 25 lakh N-95 masks worth over Rs 15 crore were seized in a police operation to check on black marketeering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the media in the presence of Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deshmukh said the police had received information about masks being supplied for sale in the black market.

Posing as buyers, officials of the crime branch's Bandra unit intercepted three trucks carrying at least 25 lakh N-95 masks in Sahar area on Monday, he said, adding that the police also raided three godowns in this connection. The seized goods are worth over Rs 15 crore, the minister said.

While the four arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, the hunt is on for two more, Deshmukh added. The authorities have initiated the process of supplying the seized masks to government and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai in case of shortage, another official said.

