Covid-19: Lockdown in entire Odisha till March 29

The Odisha Government on Tuesday decided to lockdown the entire state till March 29 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:20 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 24 (ANI):The Odisha Government on Tuesday decided to lockdown the entire state till March 29 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. Subroto Bagchi, Odisha Government Spokesperson on COVID-19. said that all 30 districts of the state will be under lockdown till March 29.

Earlier on Monday, the state government had extended the lockdown from five to 14 districts. The Odisha administration has also decided to mark with stickers the houses of those who have been advised home quarantine.

Till now, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 482, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

