Man in isolation ward attacks nurse, another man slaps social

worker Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI): Peeved over a delay in being served tea, a Gulf returnee attacked a nurse in an isolation ward, while a social worker was slapped by another man for reporting him to the authorities for defying quarantine rules. Police have registered cases in the two separate incidents.

The Gulf returnee, under observation in an isolation ward at a hospital in Kollam lost his cool over a cup of tea. As he wanted the beverage, nurses attending on him informed his family over phone that he wanted it.

When his family members failed to turn up with the beverage, the youth allegedly got agitated and attacked a health worker and a nurse, police said. The Muscat returnee had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday after local people alerted police that the man, who was under home quarantine, was roaming around.

Cases have been registered against the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for uttering obscene words, criminal intimidation, negligent act which is likely to spread infection, disobedience of quarantine role and prevention of damage to public property, police said. The man has been shifted to Thiruvnanthapuram medical college hospital.

In another case, a 27-year-old man, who had recently returned from the Gulf, barged into the house of an Asha worker (accredited social worker) slapped and attacked her, saying she had informed the health authorities about him. Hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed to her house.

The woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries. The woman had been working without a break since the past two weeks following the outbreak of the corona virus.

The youth, who managed to flee, was later nabbed and is now under home quarantine with police and health workers keeping a strict watch over him, police said. The man, who had returned to Kerala on March 9, had been moving around without following the 14 day self quarantine rules.

Case under various sections of IPC and a separate case for attacking a woman was also registered against the man. PTI UD APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.