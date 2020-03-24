Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man in isolation ward attacks nurse, another man slaps social

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:48 IST
Man in isolation ward attacks nurse, another man slaps social

worker Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI): Peeved over a delay in being served tea, a Gulf returnee attacked a nurse in an isolation ward, while a social worker was slapped by another man for reporting him to the authorities for defying quarantine rules. Police have registered cases in the two separate incidents.

The Gulf returnee, under observation in an isolation ward at a hospital in Kollam lost his cool over a cup of tea. As he wanted the beverage, nurses attending on him informed his family over phone that he wanted it.

When his family members failed to turn up with the beverage, the youth allegedly got agitated and attacked a health worker and a nurse, police said. The Muscat returnee had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday after local people alerted police that the man, who was under home quarantine, was roaming around.

Cases have been registered against the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for uttering obscene words, criminal intimidation, negligent act which is likely to spread infection, disobedience of quarantine role and prevention of damage to public property, police said. The man has been shifted to Thiruvnanthapuram medical college hospital.

In another case, a 27-year-old man, who had recently returned from the Gulf, barged into the house of an Asha worker (accredited social worker) slapped and attacked her, saying she had informed the health authorities about him. Hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed to her house.

The woman has been hospitalised with serious injuries. The woman had been working without a break since the past two weeks following the outbreak of the corona virus.

The youth, who managed to flee, was later nabbed and is now under home quarantine with police and health workers keeping a strict watch over him, police said. The man, who had returned to Kerala on March 9, had been moving around without following the 14 day self quarantine rules.

Case under various sections of IPC and a separate case for attacking a woman was also registered against the man. PTI UD APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Solidarity: Foreign hospitals help French virus hotspot cope

The eastern French border city of Mulhouse was fought over by France and Germany across two centuries, but the horrors of the new coronavirus cluster tearing through this community of 110,000 is inspiring unusual solidarity. While many coun...

Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, at some places police have tough time persuading people

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, R...

Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

Libyas oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing 3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country struggles to prevent the new coronavirus. The National Oil Cor...

Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

A series of missteps at the nations top public health agency caused a critical shortage of reliable laboratory tests for the coronavirus, hobbling the federal response as the pandemic spread across the US like wildfire, an Associated Press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020