Leopard spotted in Tirupati
A leopard was spotted in Tirupati on Monday night. The feline was spotted near a ghat road in Tirupati at a time when a lockdown has been imposed in the state.
Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had decided to shut the hill shrine for the devotees as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India has risen to 491, with seven confirmed cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)
