Yediyurappa hands over COVID-19 management to K Sudhakar,

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 24-03-2020 18:08 IST
Doing a minor re-allocation of portfolios in his cabinet, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday entrusted Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar responsibility of all COVID-19 matters, while relieving Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu from it. The move comes amid allegations that there was a lack of co-ordination between the two ministers who were handling the affairs related to coronavirus.

Sriramulu will be in-charge of Health and Family Welfare, excluding all matters related to COVID-19. He will also continue to hold the additional portfolio of Backward Classes Welfare department, an official notification signed by Governor Vajubhai Vala read.

Sudhakar, a qualified medicaldoctor, will be in-charge of Medical Education and all COVID-19 matters. Responding to a question on portfolio reallocation, Yediyurappa said all ministers were working together as a team to fight the spread of virus.

"We are all together as one, as someone has to take decisions, so we have given responsibility to Dr Sudhakar. Sriramulu, Sudhakar and I are working together, they are in constant touch with me, and there are no differences.

Sriramulu will have to tour the state to assess the situation everywhere, while we want one of them to remain here, so the responsibility has been distributed," he said. Earlier this month, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged lack of co-ordination between Sriramulu and Sudhakar and had urged them to work in tandem.

Both ministers then hit back at the JD(S) leader and asked him not to mix politics into a serious matter like COVID-19. The two also said they had good coordination and were working as a team under Yediyurappa's leadership.PTI KSU BN BN

