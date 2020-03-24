2 more test positive for coronavirus in MP; state tally now 9

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to nine on Tuesday after two more men, one of them with no recent international travel history, tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior and Shivpuri districts, officials said. Earlier, six COVID-19 cases were reported from Jabalpur, while a woman was found infected with the virus in Bhopal on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a 36-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus in Gwalior, while a 30-year-old man was found infected by COVID-19 in Shivpuri, taking the state-wide count to nine, they said. The patient in Gwalior had returned home last week from Khajuraho in Chhattarpur district and may have come in contact with some foreign tourists in the temple town, the officials said.

The COVID-19 patient in Shivpuri was employed in Dubai and returned home on March 18, they said. The condition of all coronavirus patients in the state was stable, the officials said.

In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh government, through an order, reserved the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre to treat COVID19 patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.