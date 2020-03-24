Javadekar lauds PM's decision of 21-day nationwide lockdown

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of announcing a 21-day lockdown and said it will prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Historical decision by PM @narendramodi to save every Indian citizen and the country from #Coronavirus. This 21 days lockdown from midnight today will help prevent #Covid19 from spreading. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHome #StayHomeIndia #StayAtHome," Javadekar posted on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. PTI SLB DPB

