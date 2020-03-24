Security concerns of healthcare workers to be treated with utmost importance: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the healthcare workers that their security was of utmost importance for the government. Modi, who interacted with doctors, nurses and lab technicians from all over the country via video conference, hailed the selfless work done by them in dealing with COVID-19, a statement from the PMO said.

The assurance from the prime minister comes amid complaints of medical practitioners that many of them were being ostracised by their neighbours who feared that they carried the dreaded virus due to their profession. Modi said the entire nation saluted them during 'Janta Curfew'. He said that it is important to acknowledge the contribution of the family members of the healthcare workers also, for being their pillars of support.

The prime Minister said that the challenge in front of the country is unprecedented and historic. "At this juncture, the entire nation is looking forward to the medical fraternity with hope, and it is imperative that their morale never goes down even while facing such a huge challenge," he said. Assuring the medical fraternity of all the support from the government, the PM asked them to follow all the necessary protocols and to take adequate precautions to prevent getting infected.

He also asked them to guide the general public on the dos and dont's to be followed, advice on the importance of self-quarantine and social distancing, and provide information about where they can receive treatment. "He urged them to generate all round awareness and also counter promotion of unscientific therapies and misinformation. He also exhorted them to provide rapid training and upgrade of skills of health workers and technicians to be ready to meet the challenge head on," the statement said.

The representatives talked about their efforts to provide medical as well as psychological assistance to those in need. They spoke about the importance of quarantine measures; importance of dedicated hospitals/departments for tackling COVID-19 cases and arrangements for online training modules.

Modi said the government will examine proposals for greater usage of teleconsultations for medical treatment. He also said that security concerns of the healthcare workers and doctors will be treated with utmost importance, the statement said.

The Union minister for Health and Family Welfare, principal secretary, cabinet secretary and the DG, ICMR also participated in the interaction..

