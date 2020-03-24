Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chevron leads another wave of massive oil-industry spending cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:40 IST
Chevron leads another wave of massive oil-industry spending cuts

Chevron Corp cut its capital spending budget by $4 billion on Tuesday, leading a wave of cost-cutting announcements across the oil-and-gas industry as it reels from declining demand in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and a dramatic slide in prices.

Crude oil prices have crashed by 60% since January as Saudi Arabia and Russia pump full bore to grab share in a dwindling market, and gasoline and jet fuel use has slumped. Demand worldwide is expected to fall by more than 12 million barrels per day, more than 10% of daily demand. The reset is being felt across the industry, as Chevron was joined on Tuesday in reducing expenses by oilfield service leaders Halliburton and Schlumberger, independent refiner Phillips 66, and Canada's Suncor .

"This is as unprecedented an oil price environment as I can recall seeing,” Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth said in an interview. Chevron will spend $16 billion this year, down from a planned $20 billion, halving its spending in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field. It is the lowest spending level for the company since 2005.

This is the first indication from an oil major of how sharply it would pull back in the Permian, which has made the United States the world’s largest oil producer. The Permian accounts for about 4.8 million bpd of crude production, or more than a third of daily U.S. oil output. Dozens of smaller U.S. shale companies have curtailed spending, and analysts at Goldman Sachs expect a roughly 35% drop in capital expenditure in 2020, and for U.S. oil production to fall by 1.4 million bpd by the third quarter of 2021.

Shale companies have been pressuring U.S. service companies for discounts, which is cutting into those firms' earnings as well. Halliburton said it was testing the possibility of cutting as much as 60 to 65% in spending. "The industry is facing an unprecedented dual impact on demand and supply side that none of us have witnessed over our professional lifetimes," Lance Loeffler, Halliburton's chief financial officer, told investors on a Tuesday webcast.

Share prices were higher across the board on Tuesday, though many oil company stocks have been battered over the last few weeks. Chevron shares jumped 21% on Tuesday to $65.73 as investors cheered the company's budget cut, which was twice as big as analysts expected, as a sign it would not incur debt to finance operations. Even with those gains, the stock was still down 46% on the year. Halliburton shares rose 19% on Tuesday, while Schlumberger gained 9%.

CUT IN PRODUCTION Chevron now expects to pump about 125,000 fewer barrels of oil and gas per day in the Permian Basin by the end of this year, down 20% from its 600,000 barrel per day target.

The field is its "most flexible" for spending reductions. Chevron has 16 drilling rigs at work in the field now, down from 20 last year, and will drop to fewer than eight, Wirth said. Chevron will cut $2 billion from its Permian spending, from an expected pace of about $4 billion per year.

Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. oil company, has vowed to make significant cuts this year, while Norway’s Equinor also reduced its share buyback program. Chevron's reductions were "much deeper than expected," RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said.

Its $5 billion annual share repurchase program was halted after $1.75 billion of shares were bought back during the first quarter. "Our focus is on protecting the dividend, prioritizing capital that drives long-term value, and supporting the balance sheet," Chevron's Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said.

The company would not consider an acquisition now, said Wirth, adding: "There will be a day when opportunities may present themselves. If we do the right things today we'll be in a position to consider that." Chevron was already in the middle of a reorganization when oil prices plummeted, but Wirth would not say how many jobs it may cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

NPR, first phase of Census deferred due to countrywide lockdown: Officials

The exercise to update the National Population Register NPR and the first phase of the Census-2021 have been deferred indefinitely due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday. The two exer...

US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on hopes of $2 trillion rescue package

Wall Street snapped back from three-year lows and the Dow jumped more than 1,500 points on Tuesday, as hopes of Washington passing an economic rescue package provided a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the...

COVID-19: UK tells citizens to return as soon as possible

The UK government on Tuesday called on all its citizens travelling abroad to make efforts to return to the country where possible through commercial airline routes as Britains COVID-19 death toll jumped by 87 in a day to hit 422. Foreign Se...

37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Thirty seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, state Health Department said on Tuesday. A total of 18,334 persons have returned from coronavirus-affected countries to Uttar Pradesh so far. Five hundred nineteen sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020