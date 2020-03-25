Sangli administration in Maharashtra releases contact numbers for citizens to get essentials home delivered

The Sangli district administration in Maharashtra has released contact numbers for citizens to get home delivery of essential items during the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The police personnel and district administration will be in charge of facilitating delivery for the essential commodities during the lockdown.

The service, as of now, is being provided in Kupwad, Miraj and Sangli city. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday announced a statewide curfew in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak. "Today, I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled," said Thackeray.

He also said that the government is sealing district borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the districts which are not affected by it. Maharashtra has 101 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while 2 deaths have been reported due to the infection as of Tuesday evening. (ANI)

