Coronavirus: PCI asks states to ensure smooth functioning of media during lockdown

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 11:43 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:43 IST
Coronavirus: PCI asks states to ensure smooth functioning of media during lockdown

The Press Council of India (PCI) has advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, the ministry of information and broadcasting had written to the states and union territories asking them to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in the current situation.

"At this critical juncture, ensuring uninterrupted operation of printing Press, facilitation of functioning of media persons and continuity of distribution infrastructure of newspapers and magazine is vital," the PCI statement said. It is essential that the media houses be facilitated with the required support/assistance for continued dissemination of appropriate information not only to create awareness amongst people but also for keeping the nation updated of the latest status related to COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

