One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar

A 29-year-old resident of Patna, who had returned from Gujarat earlier this month, has tested positive for coronavirus, the fourth confirmed case in Bihar, a health department official said on Wednesday. The man was admitted to Nalanda Medical College Hospital here on March 21 and he has tested positive for COVID-19, Surveillance Officer with the Bihar Health Society, Ragini Mishra told PTI.

The patient was engaged in a business in Gujarat and had returned on March 9, she said. Of the four infected with the disease in the state, one has died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

