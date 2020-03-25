Left Menu
5 members of family test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, tally reaches 116: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday confirmed that five people from a family in Sangli and four others from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total count to 116, which is the highest in any state of the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 14:17 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday confirmed that five people from a family in Sangli and four others from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total count to 116, which is the highest in any state of the country. "The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 116. In Sangli, 5 people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and 4 people from Mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts," Tope tweeted.

The state Health Minister informed that out of 116 people, 14 people have recovered and are in the process of being discharged from the hospitals. "14 people from these have been recovered and are in the process of being discharged from the hospitals," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Sangli district administration in Maharashtra has released contact numbers for citizens to get home delivery of essential items during the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The police personnel and district administration will be in charge of facilitating delivery for the essential commodities during the lockdown.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday confirmed 539 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

