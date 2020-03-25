Left Menu
OBF designates 285 beds for coronavirus cases

  New Delhi
  25-03-2020
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:00 IST
The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated a total of 285 beds for isolation wards to handle novel coronavirus cases, the Union Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. More than 550 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 10 people have died because of it till now in India.

The ministry said in a statement that 40 beds have been earmarked in hospitals at Vehicle Factory at Jabalpur, thirty beds each at Metal and Steel Factory in Ishapore, Gun and Shell Factory in Cossipore, Ammunition Factory in Khadki, Ordnance Factory in Kanpur, Ordnance Factory in Khamaria and Ordnance Factory in Ambajhari. Twenty-five beds at Ordnance Factory at Ambernath and twenty beds each at Heavy Vehicle Factory in Avadi and Ordnance Factory at Medak have been earmarked for isolation wards to handle such cases, it said. In total, "Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated 285 beds for isolation wards in handling Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases", said the ministry. The OFB is also trying to produce personal protection equipment and face masks as per the order placed by HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), which is a public sector unit under Union Health Ministry.

