Coronavirus : Authorities ensure social distancing in Vijayawada vegetable markets

In the backdrop of coronavirus threat and subsequent lockdown, Andhra Pradesh government has shifted the 'Rytu Bazaars', government-run vegetable markets where farmers directly sell vegetables to the customers, to open grounds or school premises in order to maintain social distancing.

  ANI
  Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  Updated: 25-03-2020 18:12 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 18:12 IST
Market officials have put markers every three feet to ensure social distancing. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus threat and subsequent lockdown, Andhra Pradesh government has shifted the 'Rytu Bazaars', government-run vegetable markets where farmers directly sell vegetables to the customers, to open grounds or school premises in order to maintain social distancing. Officials said that maintaining social distance was not easy at vegetable markets and hence the markets were shifted to open grounds. Market officials have also put markers every three feet for the customers to stand in the queue.

"Today, Singh Nagar and Payakapuram Rytu Bazaars were shifted to Basavapunnaiah stadium. Revenue and police staff are co-operating with us. We have drawn lines every three feet so that there will be adequate distance between people," Estate Manager M Srinivas Sastry said on Wednesday. Six Rytu Bazaars in Vijayawada have been shifted to the nearest grounds.

"We are ensuring that the buyers don't face problems. Further, vegetables will be available from 6 am to 9 pm," Sastry said. The markets in Ajit Singh Nagar and Payakapuram Rytu Bazaars have been shifted to Makineni Basava Punnaiah Multipurpose (MBPM) stadium. (ANI)

