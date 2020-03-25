No shortage, Centre's food stocks can last two years: Danve

The Union government's food grain stock will last for the next two years and states will not face any shortage, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve said. The MP from Jalna district in Maharashtra assured that the state will not face any shortage of essential commodities during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The Central government has enough stock of food grains that can last for the next two years. If a state approaches us for help, we are even ready to hand over excess amount," he told PTI. The supply of essential commodities will not be interrupted, Danve said.

If any transport agency or company supplying essential commodities faces hurdles, it can approach the district administration, he added..

