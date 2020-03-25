Left Menu
Assam govt taking all necessary steps to provide essential

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:55 IST
Assam govt taking all necessary steps to provide essential

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that his government is taking all necessary steps to provide the essential items to the people of the state during the 21-day lockdown. In a video message sent to the media, Sonowal said his government is working to ensure that people do not face any difficulty in having essential items during the next 21 days.

Food and Civil Supplies, Public Health Engineering and other departments have taken many initiatives so that people do not face any inconvenience during the lockdown period, he added. "Please follow all the instructions issued by the Health Department. I urge all of you to follow the lockdown as your social and national duty. We believe that you will be able to follow this," the chief minister appealed.

Markets, offices and even gas agencies were closed and roads were empty across Assam on Wednesday, the first day of the nation-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronaVirus, as people remained indoors after resorting to panic-buying in the past two days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

