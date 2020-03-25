COVID-19: Guj colony draws 'Lakshman Rekha' at its gate

A housing colony in Gujarat's Surat city took a serious note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that a "Lakshman Rekha" had been drawn outside homes, by curbing the movement of people in and out of the society gates in wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. In his speech on Tuesday, the Prime Minister repeatedly urged people to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus and termed the nationwide lockdown as a "Lakshman Rekha', a strict boundary line, which cannot be crossed.

Taking a cue from Modi's speech, residents of Krushna Dham Society in Surat's Piplod area drew a 'rangoli' that reads "Modi - Laxman Rekha" near the colony's main gate. "Inspired by Modi's speech, we have literally drawn a 'Lakshman Rekha'. This boundary line conveys that no one will be allowed to come inside or go outside the society without permission," said Amish Parikh, one of the residents who came up with the idea.

Visitors or relatives will have to stand outside and talk to the concerned resident near the gate itself, he added. The society with 100 bungalows, houses around 400 residents.

"Instead of allowing people to go out to buy essentials such as milk and vegetables, one of us collects money from five or more residents and buys essentials for them," he added. Meanwhile in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) appreciated a simple yet effective method of overturning benches adopted by some housing societies to discourage people from gathering at one place.

In many housing societies and public gardens, benches made of wood, metal or cement have been overturned so that nobody can sit on them. Deputy Municipal Commissioner O P Machra tweeted photos of such benches and urged people to follow suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.