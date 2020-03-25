Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Guj colony draws 'Lakshman Rekha' at its gate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:04 IST
COVID-19: Guj colony draws 'Lakshman Rekha' at its gate

A housing colony in Gujarat's Surat city took a serious note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that a "Lakshman Rekha" had been drawn outside homes, by curbing the movement of people in and out of the society gates in wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. In his speech on Tuesday, the Prime Minister repeatedly urged people to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus and termed the nationwide lockdown as a "Lakshman Rekha', a strict boundary line, which cannot be crossed.

Taking a cue from Modi's speech, residents of Krushna Dham Society in Surat's Piplod area drew a 'rangoli' that reads "Modi - Laxman Rekha" near the colony's main gate. "Inspired by Modi's speech, we have literally drawn a 'Lakshman Rekha'. This boundary line conveys that no one will be allowed to come inside or go outside the society without permission," said Amish Parikh, one of the residents who came up with the idea.

Visitors or relatives will have to stand outside and talk to the concerned resident near the gate itself, he added. The society with 100 bungalows, houses around 400 residents.

"Instead of allowing people to go out to buy essentials such as milk and vegetables, one of us collects money from five or more residents and buys essentials for them," he added. Meanwhile in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) appreciated a simple yet effective method of overturning benches adopted by some housing societies to discourage people from gathering at one place.

In many housing societies and public gardens, benches made of wood, metal or cement have been overturned so that nobody can sit on them. Deputy Municipal Commissioner O P Machra tweeted photos of such benches and urged people to follow suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of load shedding during lockdown unlikely

Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the possibility of load shedding during the 21-day nationwide lockdown is unlikely.The supply of fuel to the relevant critical and essential services, as well as the supply of coal to Eskom ...

Corona outbreak: Allahabad HC resorts to state judiciary shutdown till further order

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended its closure along with that of its Lucknow bench and the Uttar Pradesh subordinate judiciary till further orders. During the shutdown or states judiciary, the high court will hear only imminent...

Swiss government, central bank throw money at virus shutdown

The Swiss government and Swiss National Bank SNB will begin pouring money from Thursday into a sharply slowing economy hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic. The countrys financial watchdog also urged banks for restraint on dividend payments...

FACTBOX-India's challenge in locking down 1.3 billion people for 21 days over coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Tuesday imposed a three-week nationwide lockdown in a rush to contain the spread of coronavirus in the worlds second most populous country.The next 21 days are crucial for us...If we are not able ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020