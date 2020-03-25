Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over terror attack on gurdwara in Kabul

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over terror attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock over the terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul in which 25 people died. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. "I'm shocked by the news of a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan in which over 25 people have died,” Gandhi tweeted. "My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery,” he said. At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country. The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building. PTI SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend wit...

Swedish govt announces package to support small businesses

Sweden announced on Wednesday a new round of measures to support the economy against the coronavirus outbreak, offering loan guarantees of up to 100 billion Swedish crowns for small businesses and 5 billion for lower rental costs. The gover...

Delhi: 40-year-old dies repairing sewer tank

A 40-year-old man died after inhaling toxic fumes while another person fell unconscious while they were repairing a sewer tank at the Delhi Jal Board DJB office in southeast Delhis Okhla on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been id...

Delhi police planning to quarantine personnel on rotation amid lockdown

The Delhi police is planning to put about a quarter of its personnel in isolation on rotation basis for 10 days to reduce the coronavirus threat, officials said on Wednesday. In an internal communication to his personnel, Delhi Police Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020