Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over terror attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock over the terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul in which 25 people died. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. "I'm shocked by the news of a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan in which over 25 people have died,” Gandhi tweeted. "My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery,” he said. At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurdwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country. The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building. PTI SKC SRY

