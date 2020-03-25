Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Social distancing is in ---from Modi's cab meeting to milk booths, grocery stores

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:22 IST
COVID-19: Social distancing is in ---from Modi's cab meeting to milk booths, grocery stores

Social distancing, a phrase which was probably not a big part of our lexicon till recent, has become a buzzword post coronavirus outbreak, with people coming up with innovative ways to practice the life-saving precaution. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that social distancing and staying indoors were the only ways to deal with the fast-spreading coronavirus, pictures and videos of people standing in circles and squares to buy essential items like groceries and milk in many states went viral. Inspired by photos outside a mall in China where the management drew circles on the floor to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, people in parts of Maharashtra were seen practising the concept.

Ranjit Chougule, a resident of Pulachi Shiroli village near Kolhapur city said, "When I saw the photos of the China all, I was at first amused and thought those people were being crazy. After some time, I realised that it is a useful idea as social distancing will be maintained as well as people will get groceries and other essential services." Some towns such as Panhala, Ajara and a village called Pulachi Shiroli in Kolhapur district have already started implementing the ‘marking method’ for social distancing. An official from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday said the government has started pushing the concept by sharing photos of such social distancing practices across the state.

In Kerala, where 105 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far, a provision store has devised an innovative way to keep customers literally at an arm's length, while serving them. In an image, which has gone viral on social media, a shopkeeper is seen providing provisions to a woman though a pvc pipe strapped to his table.

The photograph was also tweeted by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with the caption "How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper and customer while buying essential supplies. The Kerala way". As part of the social distancing measure, tipplers in the state too were seen standing in queues at least one metre apart in front of the state-run retail outlets to purchase liquor. Videos and photographs of people standing inside the marked space and waiting for their turn to buy basic supplies in Gujarat and Puducherry were also circulated on social media. Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, tweeted a photo showing five people standing inside equidistant circles drawn on the road outside a small milk booth with a comment "in Puducherry Milk booth. Social distancing...".

Social distancing was also on full display during a meeting of the Union cabinet, chaired by Modi, on Wednesday where the participants were sitting spread in a room to ensure safe distance between them. In a photo posted on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said social distancing is need of the hour, and asked:"We are ensuring it… Are you?" The large oval table that the cabinet usually sits around was gone, and the picture showed that the ministers were facing the prime minister and small side tables were provided next to their chairs to allow them to keep their documents.

While people in many states have opted for ‘marking method’ to practice social distancing, the West Bengal government has asked all ration shops owners to draw circles at one-metre gaps outside counters for the customers to stand inside them and ensure that social distancing norm is maintained in view of the highly contagious coronavirus outbreak. Every customer will have to move ahead to the next circle only after the previous person advances, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation has recommended that at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance should be maintained between two individuals to avoid getting the infection. Meanwhile, a group of young men and women have set up a web-based radio station in Kolkata broadcasting home-made entertainment programmes and information on the novel coronavirus outbreak in a bid to interact with others at the time of social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalised before succumbing to the illness, s...

AIIMS to soon begin tele-consultation facility for patients

The AIIMS will soon begin a tele-consultation facility for its patients as it has shut down its OPD, including speciality services, and all new and follow-up patients registration from March 24 till further orders. The facility is likely to...

Club Med takes on the Frugals in EU 'corona bond' bailout battle

Leaders of nine EU countries urged the bloc on Wednesday to issue a common debt instrument to cushion their economies from the shock of the coronavirus crisis, challenging Germany and others adamantly opposed to pooling risk across the cont...

LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020