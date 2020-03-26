Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets deserted, circles marked for social distancing: Effects of lockdown visible in Lucknow streets

With almost deserted lanes in one of the busiest markets of the city and positions marked on the roads for social distancing outside shops selling essential edible items, people in Lucknow seem to have been implementing the new directives quite well.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 11:54 IST
Markets deserted, circles marked for social distancing: Effects of lockdown visible in Lucknow streets
Police taking stern action against those flouting the rules of lockdown in Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI

With almost deserted lanes in one of the busiest markets of the city and positions marked on the roads for social distancing outside shops selling essential edible items, people in Lucknow seem to have been implementing the new directives quite well. The city has been in lockdown since the government ordered the people not to venture out unnecessarily, with only shops selling groceries, milk, bread, and vegetables operating regularly.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the people of the state that district administration and all other departments will ensure delivery of ration at the doorstep during lockdown period. Since then, streets have gone into utter silence. The police is regularly inquiring the people seen twice or thrice in a day at various check points across the city.

The cops are also sending back homes those driving without helmets, seat belts and loitering out of the houses without valid reasons. The Uttar Pradesh state has so far reported above 40 cases of the contagious infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow to close all stores except grocery, pharmacies for a week

Moscow will close all shops except for pharmacies and grocery stores, the citys mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.This measure, which also includes the closure of restaurants, cafes and bars, will last from March 28 until April 5, Soby...

For Japan's Abe, Olympic delay may be no sweat

In 2016, Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe broke with his staid public image to pop up in Rio dressed as Super Mario for the official handover of the Olympic Games to Tokyo. The stunt reflected his commitment to an event that was supposed to...

G20 leaders to convene remotely as coronavirus cases near half a million

Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will speak by video link on Thursday about combating the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, as global infections top 471,000 with more than 21,000 dead. G20 finance ministers and cent...

Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq military

Two rockets slammed into the Iraqi capitals Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, early on Thursday, the military saidAn Iraqi security source told AFP the intended target appeared to be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020