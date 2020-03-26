Left Menu
Centre takes cue from relief plans rolled out by WB: TMC

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:20 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:20 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday said the Centre's financial package announced in the wake of a countrywide lockdown to combat coronavirus has taken a "cue" from the one offered by the party-led dispensation in West Bengal. "Centre takes cue from relief plans already rolled out by state govts like #Bengal a week ago -- free 6 months ration for the poor, health insurance for champion frontliners fighting corona and Rs 1000 for daily wagers under new Prochesta scheme. Will supplement State efforts," tweeted TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

The central government on Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.70-lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on March 24 announced a scheme 'Prochesta' under which a financial help of Rs 1,000 will be extended to those working in the unorganised sector, who will be the worst hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

