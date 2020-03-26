Left Menu
APSCC condemns attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan

  PTI
  Srinagar
  26-03-2020 18:17 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:17 IST
The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Thursday condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan in which 25 Sikhs were killed. "We demand proper protection of the minorities including Sikhs living in different parts of the globe," APSCC chairman Jagmohan Raina said in a statement.

Expressing outrage over the attack on the gurdwara and subsequent killings, Raina said human values continue to be trampled over by the elements that are inimical to peace and prosperity in the world. "Only an insane can target a religious place like gurdwara and then kill innocents. The incident is highly deplorable and it needs to be condemned by one and all irrespective of their religious and political ideologies. The attackers and the perpetrators of the attack need to be brought to book so that justice prevails," said Raina.

At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when a heavily armed suicide bomber stormed his way into a prominent gurudwara on Wednesday in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country..

