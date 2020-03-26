Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown in Maha: 3,000 cases registered for violation of

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:10 IST
Lockdown in Maha: 3,000 cases registered for violation of

The Maharashtra police has registered around 3,000 offences ever since curfew was imposed in the state to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the state three days ago, a senior official said on Thursday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prohibit large gatherings and movement on roads on March 23, a day before nation-wide lockdown was announced.

Maharashtra has recorded 125 COVID-19 cases so far, the highest in the country. The police are taking action against those who venture out of homes unnecessarily.

Cases are also being registered for spreading false information about the pandemic on social media, and for hoarding of essential commodities, the official said. As many as 2,982 offences under section 144 of the CrPC and section 188 (disobeying government order) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, were registeredin the last four days, he said.

Of these, 417 were registered in Nagpur, 379 in Ahmednagar and 334 in Pune city. At least 112 offences were registered in Nashik city, 107 in Osmanabad, 184 in Palghar, 93 in Thane city and 113 in Thane Rural, the official said, adding that 141 cases under section 188 were registered in Mumbai till Wednesday night.

PTI DC ARU KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi King urges G20 to take responsibility for funding COVID-19 treatment research

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, Mar 26 SputnikANI G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to the development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Ara...

ESAF Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go-ahead for Rs 976 cr IPO

ESAF Small Finance Bank has received capital markets regulator Sebis go-ahead to float a Rs 976-crore initial public offering. The company had filed draft papers with Sebi in January and obtained its &#160;observations on March 20, as per t...

UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the countrys NHS risks becoming overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation in Britain is just two or three weeks behind Italy. The numbers are very stark, and they are a...

DRDO to produce 5,000 ventilators to treat coronavirus patients

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy on Thursday said his organisation is working to produce 5,000 ventilators per month which are required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Some time back D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020