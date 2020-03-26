MP donates Rs 1 crore for efforts to check COVID-19
Congress Rajya Sabha MP OscarFernandes has granted Rs 1 crore from his MP local areadevelopment (MPLAD) fund for the efforts of Udupi districtadministration against the spread of coronavirus
Fernandes wrote to Udupi deputy commissioner GJagadeesha, asking him to release a grant of Rs one crore fromhis MPLAD fund for schemes in his home district to checkcovid-19
The Union Ministry of Statistics and ProgrammeImplementation had on Tuesday allowed Members of Parliament touse MPLAD funds for medical testing, screening and otherfacilities required to fight coronavirus, following requestfrom several MPs.
