Maha: 180 foreign returnees home quarantined in Amravati

  • Amravati
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:49 IST
At least 180 persons, with travel history abroad, have been put under home quarantine, after they tested negative for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district, an official said on Thursday. As many 1,494 people from the district have been screened so far, of which throat swabs of 73 persons were taken, 62 tested negative, while samples of seven were rejected and test reports of four were awaited, the official from the district administration said.

Swab reports of 180 persons with a history of foreign travel came out negative, following which they have been kept under home quarantine, he added. Meanwhile, the administration has opened coronavirus control cells at all 14 talukas in the district and appointed taluka health officers as nodal officers.

Amravati's Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur met manufacturers, distributors and sellers of essential commodities to hear their grievances. She urged service providers to not indulge in black marketeering.

