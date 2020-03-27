Maha: Three held for PJP leader's killing in Akola

The local crime branch arrested three persons for allegedly gunning down Tushar Pundkar, a local leader of Prahar Janshakti Party, in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Friday. Pundkar was shot at on February 21 at the police colony in Akot city, and he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital the next day.

The Akola crime branch on Thursday nabbed Pawan Sedani (38), Swapnil Nathe (22) and Alpesh Dudhe (24), an official said. Sedani held a grudge against Pundkar, who was allegedly involved in his brother's death, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the accused, he added..