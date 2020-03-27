Maha: Nagpur civic body, HLL Lifecare create COVID-19 app

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Central government PSU HLL Lifecare have collaborated to create a 'COVID-19' app that will allow civic doctors to reach out to people having cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, all signs of the novel coronavirus infection, NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Friday. It can be downloaded by clicking a link being shared on WhatsApp groups initially and will be available on Google Play in 72 hours, he said.

"This mobile application will alert NMC doctors if a person keys in symptoms like ones caused by novel coronavirus. They will be contacted and futher medical action will follow," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

