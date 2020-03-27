Coronavirus cases rise to 18 in Jammu and Kashmir

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 18 on Friday. Total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to 18; one patient died, other recovered, the J-K Government said.

Earlier today, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal said that four more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district. He said two of them have travel history of abroad and the other two have travel history of outside the Union Territory as part of a religious congregation. (ANI)

