Rajasthan reports 7 more COVID-19 positive cases, total count 50

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases to 50 in the state, said State Health Department on Friday. Earlier today, one positive case was reported from Jodhpur.

The person who tested positive was a co-traveller with a person already found positive yesterday. They travelled together from the UK to Jodhpur. A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.