PM Modi expresses condolences on passing away of Brahma Kumaris chief Rajyogini Dadi Janki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences on the passing away of Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the chief of Brahma Kumaris. Rajyogini Dadi Janki, 104, passed away at Mt Abu at 2 am on Friday following an illness.

The Prime Minister said she served the society with diligence and toiled to bring a positive difference in lives of others. "Rajyogini Dadi Jankiji, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, served society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. Her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy. My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Rajyogini Dadi Janki headed the largest spiritual organisation in the world led by women. (ANI)

