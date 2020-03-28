Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission set up helpline for its stranded residents
A dedicated 24x7 helpline centre has been set up in the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission to address the ordeals faced by people from Jammu and Kashmir, who are stuck in Delhi and other states since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An official spokesperson said that the Jammu and Kashmir residents who are facing any problem due to the lockdown can contact on these following numbers -- 24611210, 24611108, 24615475.
Additional Secretary Rimpy Ohri will be supervising the functioning of the centre, the spokesperson said. "Hundreds of students from across the country have already been facilitated by the commission to return to their home districts and several have been facilitated to stay at various dedicated hotels in Delhi," added the spokesperson. (ANI)
