ABVP ropes in its cadre to aid students amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Pragya Kaushika Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to rope in its cadre to reach out to students who are studying outside their states and living in hostels or paying guest accommodation as the country remains under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It has also established a helpline to reach out to these students. The first point of interaction will be to reach out to the educational institutions to get details about the students and about their preparation for the lockdown. Any educational institutions facing any difficulty will also be provided aid by the ABVP. These numbers are being released state and district wise for stranded students "Due to the sudden announcement of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, many students found themselves stranded in hostels, paying guest facilities, and other similar rented accommodations, most of them being far away from their homes. In addition to the helpline numbers, volunteers will also be enlisted and drafted to aid the efforts of local administrations for maintaining uniform supply of essential services across the nation," said Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary, ABVP. The functionary also stated that in cities like Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bengaluru, cities of Kerala, Gujarat and Haryana, ABVP medical arms, Medivision and Jigyasa are working with Red Cross.

ABVP volunteers have been asked to stay in touch with local administration and with local ABVP volunteers during the COVID-19 lockdown period and to help them in any way possible. "In this hour of national crisis, registration of volunteers who desire to support the efforts of local administrations in facilitating door-to-door delivery of essential goods and services will also commence shortly. The volunteer catalogue will be shared with the respective local administrations, which can subsequently requisition their services," stated a senior ABVP functionary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

