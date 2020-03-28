Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 18:45 IST
Govt has committed all support to migrant workers during lockdown: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the central government has committed all support to migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The home ministry has also asked states and union territories to immediately set up relief camps for migrant workers, pilgrims, among others, who are returning to their domicile states or trying to do so during the nationwide lockdown period. "As per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has committed all support to migrant workers during the lockdown period," Shah said, while reviewing the country's preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown came into effect on Wednesday. Shah has authorised states to use state disaster response funds for relief measures for migrant workers during the lockdown, according to a home ministry statement. With the intent of the Modi government to provide all possible support to migrant workers, the Union home secretary has "again written to all states requesting them to immediately set up relief camps for migrant workers, pilgrims etc., who are returning to their domicile states or trying to do so during this lockdown period".

States have been advised to give wide publicity and create awareness, using public address systems and utilising services of volunteers and NGOs, on the facilities being offered to migrant workers, the home ministry statement said. The information that is to be given include location of the relief camps and the facilities being made available, relief package under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and measures being taken by state governments.

States have been also advised to set up relief camps along highways for people, including tented accommodation to ensure that these persons stay in the camps till the lockdown orders are in place. The shelters are to be organised, keeping in view various precautions including social distancing, with adequate medical check up drives to identify and separate cases requiring quarantine or hospitalisation. The home ministry has also authorised all states to use the state disaster response fund for providing such relief measures. These measures would further strengthen them to deal with this issue, the statement said.

A large number of migrant workers have left their work places in different parts of the country in the last few days and are walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way. The migrant workers have no option but to walk as there is no transport available after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.

Seeing their plight, some state governments have made arrangements for their transport, accommodation and food of late..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Justice N V Ramana contributes Rs 3 lakh to relief funds

Supreme Court Judge Justice N V Ramana on Saturday donated Rs 3 lakh to various relief funds, including the Prime Minister Relief Fund, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Justice Ramana, the senior-most judge in the apex court after Chief ...

AP reports 14th COVID-19 case

Amaravati, Mar 28 PTI The 14th positive case of coronavirus was reported in Andhra Pradesh on SaturdayA 23-year-old worker, a native of Rajasthan currently residing in Sanjamala Mandal of Kurnool district, tested positive for coronavirus, d...

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000: AFP. NSA

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000 AFP. NSA...

Coronavirus: Lanka asks returnees from China to report to health authorities

Travellers who recently returned from Chennai in India have posed a high-risk in Sri Lankas efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys health authorities said on Saturday, ordering them to immediately report to public health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020