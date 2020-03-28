Indian students stranded in Russia: Digvijaya writes to EAM

Senior Congress leader and former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure 295 Indian students stranded in Russia are taken care of. In a letter to the Union minister on Friday, Singh said he knew the parents of the students and had been asked by them to take up their case.

"These students are in Kalbardino-Balkar State University, Nalchik, Russia and they want to come back to India. I have conveyed to them it is not possible, but I have assured them the Indian Embassy in Russia would take care of them," Singh said. "I am sure your ministry must have issued necessary instructions to all our embassies to take care of our students abroad. I would be grateful to you if you can respond to my mail so that I can forward to them to reassure them," he said.

