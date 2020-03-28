Left Menu
6 more COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 23

  Noida
  Updated: 28-03-2020 19:09 IST
6 more COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 23

Six people, including an 11-year-old girl, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday, taking the tally of such cases here to 23, officials said. Two of the fresh cases are reported from Accheja village in Dadri, one from Sector 2 of Greater Noida (West), while one each has been detected in Noida's Sector 37, 44 and 128, according to the Health Department here.

The six patients include a woman aged 53 and four men aged 53, 52, 38 and 30, the department said. Officials said all the patients have been hospitalised – four at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida and two, including the minor, at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida.

In the wake of the new cases, the administration has temporarily sealed the neighbourhoods of the patients to ensure proper sanitation, District Magistrate B N Singh said. "The village in Dadri and the sectors concerned in Noida and Greater Noida (West) are being temporarily sealed for a period of 48 hours so that sanitisation work could be carried out there. No entry into or exit from the society or the sector would be allowed during this period except for emergencies," Singh stated in an order.

The UP government had on Friday evening put the total number of cases in the state at 50, including 18 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the Health Department officials here had said that the total cases were 17. One person had tested positive at a private laboratory on Friday whose sample was re-sent for assessment , official sources had said.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 873 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

