COVID-19 : JNU teachers, staff contributes one-day salary to PM National Relief Fund

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to contribute one day salary of all regular teaching and non-teaching employees to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to help fight coronavirus outbreak in the country. "JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one day salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Let us all be part of our nationwide united effort against COVID-19," said JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of the PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund and urged people to make donations to support the government in fight against coronavirus. "Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. People from all walks of life can donate to this fund," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

