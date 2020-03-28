MP lockdown: 1 killed, 5 injured in accident in Morena

A 24-year-old labourer was killed and five others injured when the autorickshaw ferrying them during the national lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak overturned in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Sikarwar, said Rau police station in charge Dinesh Verma.

"They had entered MP from Gujarat on foot at Pitol check post in Jhabua district. They hired an autorickshaw which was carrying 13 people at the time of accident. The injured have been shifted to MY Hospital in Indore," he informed. With thousands of migrant labourers making the journey home by foot, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he had spoken to his counterparts in other states on this issue.

"I have asked them to arrange for food and accommodation in their states so that people don't move during the lockdown and spread coronavirus," the CM said. "Those who have come till MP border are being taken care of and taken to safer places after following protocol to combat the virus spread," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

