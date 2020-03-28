Left Menu
Ajay Maken calls for all party meeting on coronavirus

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:06 IST
Whenever any natural calamity happens, it is the duty of the ruling party to convene such a meeting and spell out the steps being taken to tackle it, but it has not happened yet. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Saturday demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting and spell out steps being taken to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He said all parties should come together to unitedly fight the pandemic.

Whenever any natural calamity happens, it is the duty of the ruling party to convene such a meeting and spell out the steps being taken to tackle it, but it has not happened yet. "This is not a political fight. We have to fight it while rising above politics. The government should come forward and take the initiative and convene an all-party meeting and there is no reason why it has not happened yet," he said in a video message.

Maken said there are many experienced leaders in the Congress party like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, whose advice can be taken in such a situation. "We feel an all-party meeting should be called and the government should seek views of all and spell out its steps taken to tackle the pandemic. This will ensure confidence among the people," he said.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal too called for a united approach to fight coronavirus. "To combat the COVID-19 crisis, we need to respond with a unity of purpose," he tweeted. Maken also called for implementing the NYAY scheme, which the party proposed in the 2019 general election.

He said an amount of Rs 7,500 should be immediately credited to bank accounts of the poor and marginalized. He also asked the government to provide transport to the migrant laborers who are forced to walk to their native villages due to the nationwide lockdown.

