Maha: Tope asks people to adhere to lockdown norms

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said people should cooperate with the government during the 21-day lockdown imposed to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. He was speaking after reviewing a health meeting in Jalna.

Local officials told him they had screened 2.60 lakh families in the district and were moving door to door to find people showing symptoms like the ones caused by coronavirus. Tope asked them to screen migrant workers who had entered the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

