Maha lockdown: Essential service-item vehicles to get e-passes

Vehicles used in providingessential services and commodities during the 21-day lockdownto fight the novel coronavirus outbreak will be given e-passes in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday

Those deploying these vehicles can apply online withMaharashtra police, they said.

